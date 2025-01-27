DPS Monarch International School Marks 76Th Republic Day Of India

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DPS Monarch International School yesterday celebrated the 76th Republic Day of India.

“On this day, we remember the struggle, honour the sacrifices, and celebrate the freedom we cherish as a nation.

“With these words, our school began the grand celebration of the 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025,” said the school in a statement. The day was filled with pride, unity, and a deep sense of patriotism as the entire school came together to commemorate this historic occasion.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the national flag by our School President. As the tricolour fluttered proudly in the morning breeze, the gathered dignitaries, students, teachers, and staff stood united, singing the National Anthem in reverence and respect for the country.

The school president's and principal's address inspired everyone to reflect on their responsibilities as citizens and to contribute positively to the nation's future.

The atmosphere was filled with emotion when students delivered speeches and recited a heartfelt poem on the occasion.

The celebration culminated in a stirring choir performance, their voices resonating with pride and unity.

The Republic Day celebration reminded us all that the strength of our nation lies in the unity, courage, and determination of its people.