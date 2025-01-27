Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6pm on Monday will be relatively cold to moderate in temperature daytime with scattered clouds and will be partly cloudy at times with light rain at places at first and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with light rain at first, the report said, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places at times.



Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 10 - 20 KT, gusting to 24 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 3 - 6 ft, rising to 8 ft at times.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 10 km, while offshore will be 5 - 9 km.

