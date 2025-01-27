SIT, STF Of Bihar Police Conduct Raids To Nab Monu Singh, Associates

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 27 (IANS) After the firing incident in Nauranga-Jalalpur village under Mokama block, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and Special Task Force (STF) are conducting raids at different locations to apprehend Monu Singh and his associates.

SIT and STF teams conducted raids in multiple locations on Sunday night, including Haveli Kharagpur in Munger district, Jamui, Lakhisarai, and Taal in Mokama, in an attempt to capture Monu Singh.

However, they have not been able to arrest Monu Singh or his associates so far.

Following the incident in Nauranga-Jalajpur on January 22, Sonu Singh was arrested by Patna Police and presented before the Barh sub-divisional court.

Sonu Singh has been sent to 14 days' judicial custody and is currently lodged in Phulwarisharif jail.

Former MLA Anant Singh, in connection with the incident, surrendered in Barh court and is presently being held in Patna's Beur jail.

Despite these arrests, Monu Singh remains at large, which continues to pose a significant threat.

Law enforcement authorities are actively working to locate and apprehend him.

Urmila Devi, the mother of Sonu and Monu Singh, revealed that an AK 47 was used during the Nauranga-Jalajpur firing incident from Anant Singh's side.

The Bihar STF is now involved in the investigation to trace and recover the AK 47 as part of the search operations.

The Mokama incident has drawn significant attention, and the authorities are under pressure to bring Monu Singh and other involved parties to justice promptly.

So far, four FIRs have been registered in Pachmahala police station in Patna against Anant Singh and Sonu-Monu gang members.

One FIR was registered against six individuals, including Sonu Singh, his brother Monu Singh, their father Pramod Singh, their mother Urmila Devi, and Dilip Singh, a resident of Dahaur village in Barh, along with one other individual.

The FIR was lodged by Uday Yadav, a supporter of Anant Singh, who was injured during a clash on January 22 and is currently undergoing treatment at PMCH Patna.

According to the FIR, Uday Yadav alleged that Sonu Singh and his father Pramod Singh fired on him using an AK 47, which escalated the situation.

Another FIR was lodged by Mukesh Singh, the house owner, who filed a named FIR against Sonu Singh and Monu Singh, accusing them of illegally grabbing his house.

It is alleged that Sonu-Monu locked the house, prompting Mukesh to seek help.

Urmila Devi, the mother of Sonu-Monu, filed a counter-FIR against Anant Singh and his supporters, claiming that they attacked her house during the confrontation using AK 47 assault rifles.

The police themselves registered an FIR against Sonu-Monu, their associates and Anant Singh and his men.

This FIR mentions a scuffle with the police that occurred when officers attempted to unlock Mukesh Singh's house during the incident.