Al Sadd, Al Gharafa And Al Rayyan Gear Up For Crucial OSL, AFC Elite Games

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) and AFC Elite enter a crucial phase, Al Sadd, Al Gharafa and Al Rayyan are preparing for high-stakes matches in quick succession.

After a shock defeat to Qatar SC on Thursday, defending champions Al Sadd will aim to bounce back in the OSL having slipped to third place with 25 points, level with Al Ahli. They will face Al Arabi on Thursday, looking to reduce the gap on league leaders Al Duhail, who are on 29 points with Al Gharafa in second with 27.

Felix Sanchez's Al Sadd will then have a brief respite before hosting Al Ahli Saudi FC at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on February 3 as the AFC Champions League Elite resumes after a two-month break. The unbeaten Al Sadd, currently fourth in the West Group with 12 points, have already secured a spot in the Round of 16 but face a challenging match against the Saudi side, who sit second with 16 points. Tickets for the fixture are available on the club's website.

Al Sadd's attacking options will be strengthened by the arrival of Brazilian star Claudinho, who joined from Russian club Zenit on a four-year deal recently. The 28-year-old, who has also played for Brazil's RB Bragantino, was a Tokyo 2020 Olympics gold medalist. He moved to Zenit in 2021 and was named the Russian league's Player of the Season for 2021-2022.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa and Al Rayyan will face off in a highly anticipated OSL match with both teams eager to secure all three points on Wednesday.

After defeating Al Ahli last week, Al Gharafa will be determined to maintain pressure on Al Duhail while Al Rayyan will aim to close in on a top-three finish following their draw against the Red Knights. They are currently sixth with 17 points, trailing Al Shamal by just two.

Both teams will soon turn their focus to their AFC Champions League Elite fixtures after their clash in the domestic league. Al Gharafa will host Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium on February 4, hoping to secure a vital win. They are currently in a precarious position in 10th place with only four points, behind ninth-placed Pakhtakor on goal difference.

Al Rayyan, in seventh with five points, will face Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates, who are 11th with just two points, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain on February 3.