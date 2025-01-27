Transport Minister Meets Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister

Minister of H E Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met Egypt's of Civil H E Dr. Sameh El Hafny in Cairo. The two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation in areas of civil aviation and ways to further develop it, particularly regarding air transportation-related activities.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.