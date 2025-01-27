عربي


Transport Minister Meets Egypt's Civil Aviation Minister

1/27/2025 2:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of transport H E sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met Egypt's Minister of Civil Aviation H E Dr. Sameh El Hafny in Cairo. The two ministers discussed bilateral cooperation in areas of civil aviation and ways to further develop it, particularly regarding air transportation-related activities.

The Peninsula

