Chris Martin Calls Coldplay Ahmedabad Venue 'The Best Stadium In Whole Wide World' Know About Narendra Modi Stadium

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Coldplay bid adieu to India with its concluding performance in Ahmedabad, the British rock band's leader hailed the Narendra Modi as“the best stadium in the whole wide world”.

Coldplay performed in India as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'. They previously performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Festival in Mumbai.

“We are so happy to be here, so grateful to be here. We know how lucky we are to play in your beautiful country, especially on a day when all the planets are aligned, and we have the best audience in the best stadium in the whole wide world,” Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin told the Ahmedabad crowd.

“Thank you for letting us feel what it's like to be an Indian. We had the best time and we are going to miss you. I hope we come back soon and hope to see you again,” he added.



Situated in Motera, Ahmedabad, the Narendra Modi Stadium is the largest cricket stadium in the world. It has a seating capacity of 1,32,000.

Originally built in 1983, the stadium was reconstructed entirely in 2020 at an estimated cost of approximately ₹800 crore (US $110 million).

It was initially called the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. The stadium was renamed Narendra Modi Stadium in 2021 after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also served as President of the Gujarat Cricket Association. It is owned by the Gujarat Cricket Association and operated under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



Populous has designed the Narendra Modi Stadium , the Australian firm behind Melbourne Cricket Ground's redevelopment. Narendra Modi Stadium holds the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a cricket match, achieved during the 2022 IPL Final, with 1,01,566 spectators.



The seating is divided into two tiers, ensuring clear visibility from any angle. No columns obstruct views, providing uninterrupted sightlines from every seat.

Instead of traditional tower floodlights, the stadium has ring-shaped LED lights mounted on the roof.

The advanced drainage system allows matches to resume within 30 minutes of heavy rainfall.

It has four dressing rooms to support back-to-back matches. The stadium is also equipped with indoor practice facilities, a cricket academy, and 11 distinct pitches made from different types of soil (red and black).

Unique Features of Narendra Modi Stadium: