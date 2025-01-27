MES Marks Republic Day With Fervour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School commemorated the 76th Republic Day of India with traditional gaiety and patriotic fervour at the Hall of the school yesterday.

Splendid patriotic songs and group dances depicting the cultural integrity and harmony of the country were rendered by the students highlighting the significance of the day.

Hazmal Ismail, General Secretary, MES Governing Board was the chief guest. M C Muhammed, member of the school management graced the occasion. Hazmal Ismail hoisted the Indian national flag which was followed by the National Anthem rendered by the school choir.

In his address, the chief guest urged the students to redeem their pledge for the cause of removing social evils, such as corruption and social indifference, and to volunteer for the creation of India with a glorious vision.

'Let us make a solemn pledge that we will enrich and preserve our heritage and the ethos as well as the values of our motherland,' he added.

Speaking on the occasion, the school Principal, Dr. Hameeda Kadar remarked,“At MES, we endeavour to nurture responsible citizens who not only excel academically but also embody the spirit of patriotism, integrity, and service to society. On this remarkable day, let us pledge to uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution and commit ourselves to contributing positively to the nation for its incredible progress and development.”

The school choir rendered patriotic songs befitting the occasion. Students of all sections waved the Indian national flag enthusiastically with patriotic zest thus spreading the message of peace and harmony.

The entire campus came alive with the spirit of patriotism. School officials, parents, teachers and students witnessed the Republic Day celebration.

Fiona and Rizwa Fathima, members of the teaching faculty welcomed the gathering and proposed a vote of thanks respectively. Anver.K and Sumitha Abdul Nasar, Cultural Coordinators of the school coordinated the event.