Katara Winds Up Fourth Oud Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) wound up the fourth Katara Oud Festival with a ceremony that crowned the top three winners of the Katara Academy Talent Award, alongside the jury members for their efforts in advancing young talents.

Mishal Al Ajiri from Kuwait snagged the first place, with Sultan Al Ghafri from Oman winning the second place, and Ahmed Al Hamad from Qatar claimed the third place.

The closing ceremony featured a collaborative musical performance that reflected the art diversity showcased throughout the festival, punctuated by instrumental pieces performed by some of participants. Several visitors emphasised that the activities were an extraordinary experience that garnered lovers of oud instrument from various nationalities, positioning the festival as a hub for engagement with composers from many countries and sharing insights on various techniques of playing music.

In addition, the Katara Oud Center hosted the fourth seminar of the festival, where the Syrian artist Nazih Abu Rish explored the creation of a distinctive identity for soloists, highlighting artistic and performative uniqueness.

The event featured a wide array of activities that paid tribute to the oud instrument, including four music evenings hosted by Katara Opera House during which a contingent of composers and singers presented shows that held the audience spellbound, in addition to featuring workshops and seminars aimed to hone the skills of music players and visitors.

The event paid tribute to late Egyptian composer Mohamed Al Qasabji who left an inveterate music legacy that nurtured the Arabic music by performing some of his legendary compositions and highlighting his significant contributions to advancing oud instrument and ornamental music.

The festival emerged as exceptional event that also gathered singers from various nationalities, including American Jennifer Grout, Kuwaiti Khalaf Al Masha'if, Lebanese Walaa Al Jundi, and Indonesian Alma Esbi, who nurtured the music scene throughout these evenings, thereby enhancing the festival's stature as a pioneering hub that fosters people-to-people connections, in terms of music and art.

