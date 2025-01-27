عربي


Qatar, Azerbaijan Hold Political Consultations

1/27/2025 2:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan held yesterday in Doha their fifth Political consultation round. The consultation round was co-chaired by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Yalchin Rafiyev. The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation

The Peninsula

