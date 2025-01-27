Qatar, Azerbaijan Hold Political Consultations

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan held yesterday in Doha their fifth consultation round. The consultation round was co-chaired by of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Yalchin Rafiyev. The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation

