Four Wounded In Russian Attacks On 35 Settlements In Kherson Region
1/26/2025 5:10:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked 35 settlements in Ukraine's southern Kherson region on January 25, wounding four people.
Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this via facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Enemy attacks targeted Antonivka, Veletenske, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Beryslav, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Mykilske, Kizomys, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Burhunka, Rozlyv, Poniativka, Kozatske, Monastyrske, Tokarivka, Osokorivka, Mykhailivka, Lvove, Shliakhove, Komyshany, Zolota Balka, Mylove, Vesele, Odradokamianka, Novotiahynka, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Chornobaivka, Dudchany, Olhivka, Chervonyi Mayak, and Kherson.
The Russian army struck residential areas in the region's settlements, damaging two apartment buildings and a car.
