TAPI Pipeline Advances 6 KM Inside Afghanistan, Says Project Head

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The head of the TAPI project has stated that the pipeline installation has progressed six kilometers within Afghan territory.

Local officials in Herat have reported that Abdullah Youf, the head of the TAPI project in Afghanistan, informed Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the Taliban governor, about the acceleration of the pipeline installation process for the project.

According to a statement released by the Taliban governor's press office in Herat on Sunday, Abdullah Youf stated that the pipeline installation in Afghanistan has now reached six kilometers.

The Taliban, quoting Abdullah Youf, added that the pipeline installation process is progressing rapidly and continues without interruptions.

Previously, Taliban officials had reported that the pipeline installation in Afghanistan had reached only three kilometers, indicating significant recent progress.

The TAPI project aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, serving as a crucial regional energy initiative.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, work on the TAPI project has expanded, with the group seeking to facilitate and accelerate its implementation to boost economic prospects.

The progress of the TAPI pipeline highlights the Taliban's efforts to attract investment and maintain regional cooperation despite the country's political challenges. The project's successful completion could potentially contribute to Afghanistan's economic stability and strengthen ties with neighboring countries.

However, concerns remain about the security and political stability required to ensure the project's long-term success. International stakeholders continue to monitor the situation closely, assessing whether the Taliban can provide a stable environment for such large-scale infrastructure projects.

