Samay Raina In Delhi Election: AAP Uses Standup Comedian's Popular Show To Troll BJP

Delhi Assembly polls: It's election season in Delhi, and all gloves are off as parties leave no stone unturned to woo voters.

As campaigning intensified for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is opting for creative ways to target its political opponents. AAP took a jibe at BJP candidate Parvesh Verma in a spoof titled BJP's Got Latent.

The video was inspired by YouTuber Samay Raina's well-known comedy show India's Got Latent.

In the spoof video shared by AAP on X, the jury panel featured AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, and Sanjay Singh.

AAP's 'BJP Got Latent' video | Watch

The parody video shared by AAP on Monday comes days after BJP took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal' s party in a satirical video, Delhi's Got Latent.

In the video, a voice similar to that of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal welcomes participant 'Kalesh Verma'. The participant later corrects the announcement and introduces himself as 'Pravesh Verma '.

The video introduced Pravesh Verma as belonging to the 'Gaaligaloch Party'. Later, it features Verma's rap song, which includes references to the 'Hindu vote bank' and the illegal distribution of 'liquor and cash'.

A few days ago, BJP had released a similar spoof targeting AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.“Crazy episode of Delhi's got latent with Drama Master Kejriwal Oh No Farjiwal!” read a post by BJP on Instagram.

The animated video featured Arvind Kejriwal as a participant. In the video, Kejriwal's animated character said,“Main Delhi ko London Paris bana dunga, saaf hawa paani ke liye tarsa dunga. (I will turn Delhi into London and Paris, but I will make you yearn for clean air and water. I will fill every street with water and garbage).”