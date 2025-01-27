Ministry Of Municipality Honours Entities Participating In Public Services Affairs Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Public Services Affairs Sector, organised the annual honouring ceremony for public and private entities that participated in organising the sector's activities during 2024.

During the ceremony, 48 entities from public and private sectors were honoured in recognition of their support for the ministry's efforts to create a sustainable environmental future, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Addressing the ceremony, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs, Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, underscored the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors to advance the shared objectives in offering a clean and sustainable environment, fostering environmental awareness and implementing the green initiatives that help conserve the environment and its natural resources.

He stressed the importance of enhancing the culture of recycling, pointing out that collective work among various sectors is a core pillar of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthening the community's environmental awareness.

Trainer Hussein Aman Al Ali underlined that the culture of honouring is imperative for the continuation of giving and achieving further milestones, highlighting the role of cooperation among all sectors in realizing the Qatar National Vision 2030. He emphasised the importance of paying tribute to the accomplished efforts in sustainability, along with the significance of environmental awareness to encourage further innovative initiatives.

The Al Nahda Primary School for Girls participated with an outstanding presentation, wherein the students affiliated with the Unesco Network delivered an exposition on their initiatives in the fields of agriculture, recycling, and sustainability.

The students showcased their projects designed to foster environmental awareness among emerging generations, while also offering their creativity and innovation in this vital domain.

Organised annually by the Public Services Affairs Sector during the third week of January, the honouring ceremony is an opportunity for enhancing cooperation among various entities in a positive environment and supporting outstanding initiatives that aim to promote the culture of farming, recycling and sustainability.