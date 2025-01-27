According To Fans, Leonardo Dicaprio's Netflix Film“Don't Look Up” Is Flawless

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Fans of Leonardo DiCaprio's new 'Don't Look Up' have said that the film is 'flawless' and praised both the directing and acting.





So, now that the big day has passed and all the presents are opened, you're probably looking for something to watch on the telly whilst you force yourself to eat another turkey sandwich and wait for New Year's Eve.





Apparently, this comedy – directed by Adam McKay – is the perfect way to get yourself through the often-dull post-Christmas perineum.

It features a huge cast, with Leo being joined by Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Ariana Grande, amongst others.

It's a comedy science fiction film about two astronomers who are attempting to warn humankind of an approaching comet by embarking on a bizarre media tour.

The official synopsis reads:“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling towards Earth.

“The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

One person tweeted:“Don't Look Up is a comedy which portrays the depressing reality of our times.

“The direction is flawless and more importantly the most original piece you will see in recent times.

“It's brilliant. Loved it.”

