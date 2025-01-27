Sunny Deol Lovingly Wraps Arms Around ‘Little Brother’ Bobby Deol

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Sunny Deol shared an adorable photo of himself hugging his younger brother, Bobby Deol, in a heartfelt birthday post.

The picture, which beautifully captured the strong between the two, showed Sunny wrapping his arms around Bobby as they posed together. Along with the photo, the 'Border' wrote a sweet message that read, "Happy Birthday Little Brother, My Lord Bobby." The post quickly garnered attention, not just from fans but also from their family members and friends.

Their sister, Esha Deol, dropped heart emojis in the comments section, while actor Rahul Dev commented, "Happy birthday Bobby."

Bobby Deol is celebrating his 56th birthday today, January 27. On his special day, he is receiving heartfelt shout-outs from family members and fans on social media.

In an earlier interview, the 'Animal' actor spoke about his relationship with his elder brother, Sunny, and the profound impact he has had on him. Describing his brother as a "blessing," Bobby admitted that, initially, he felt that Sunny would intentionally assert his role as the older sibling and boss him around. However, over time, Bobby came to appreciate the wisdom and guidance his elder brother provided, recognizing the significance of their bond.

Bobby Deol made his acting debut in 1995 with Rajkumar Santoshi's“Barsaat,” marking the beginning of a promising career in Bollywood. In the late 90s, Bobby quickly rose to stardom, delivering a series of successful commercial hits, including“Gupt,”“Soldier,” and“Humraaz.”

A pivotal moment in Bobby Deol's career came when he portrayed Baba Nirala in the web series“Aashram.” His career received a further boost with his powerful performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's“Animal,” where he played the brutal villain, Abrar Haque.

He received widespread praise for his impactful, albeit brief, role in the revenge thriller starring Ranbir Kapoor.