Can India Ever Become Rich? Finfluencer Says 'If We Turn Ill-Educated Into Reel Making Freeloader...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Akshat Shrivastava, a prominent entrepreneur and educator, recently took to social X to explain what could be the reason behind India not being able to become a rich country. He said, "...every country has something valuable," and for India, it is its "huge young population."

He, however, warned that failing to provide quality education and proper guidance could undermine the country's ambitions. "If you keep them ill-educate . And, turn them into reel making freeloaders, of course, we will never become rich," Akshat Shrivastava posted on X.

His post also stated, "We don't have Oi , so we can't become rich. We don't have an autocratic government, so we can't become rich like China ." But "every country has something valuable...We have a huge young population."

Shrivastava post sparked a debate online. One user said "things holding us back [are] not the lack of oil or an autocratic regime" but "corruption, bureaucratic red tape, tax evasion, misplaced priorities and lack of accountability".

"Until we address these, no resource or opportunity will ever make us rich," the user added.

Another user commented, "A young population is a goldmin , but if all they mine is likes on reels, the wealth is wasted. Nations don't grow rich on excuses; they grow rich on education, innovation, and action. What are we mining today."

"You're right, every nation has something valuable, and ours is our youth. But without quality education and skills, potential turns into wasted truth," said another person.

One user noted, "Crony Capitalism, Lack of appreciation for Meritocracy and Politicians larger than life image will never allow India to become a developed nation. Even if one of the above 3 changes, we can expect to become lot better."