Elon Musk's DOGE Is Hiring: Find Out Which Roles You Can Apply For. Check Eligibility, How To Apply Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Elon Musk's DOGE is hiring: The Department of government Efficiency, or DOGE, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, has set up a new job site to recruit full-time, salaried positions for software engineers and other tech staffers.
“The DOG Team is looking for world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, financial analysts, HR professionals, and, in general, all competent/caring people. Apply here!” DOGE posted on social media channel X on Monday.
Here is a full list of roles DOGE is hiring for
Full-time, salaried software engineers InfoSec engineers Human resource professionals
Bloomberg reported that the site went live Sunday afternoon, days after US President Donald Trump signed the executive order formally establishing DOGE.
As per the report, to apply, candidates must:
1) Confirm their understanding that the position is full-time, in-office, and located in Washington, DC.
2) Only US citizens are eligible
3) Provide contact information
4) Upload a resume
5) Submit up to three bullet points detailing exceptional abilities.
In an executive order, Trump renamed the US Digital Service-currently an in-house technology think tank within the President's Executive Office-the US DOGE Service.
The newly rebranded group will have an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, part of the White House complex. According to Trump, it will be staffed by about 20 new hires tasked with ensuring the programme's implementation. The order also established DOGE teams, each consisting of at least four members, at every federal agency to carry out the initiative.
