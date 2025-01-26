Jordan-Syria Free Zone To Resume Operations Monday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone will resume operations on Monday, of Industry, Trade and Yarub Qudah said on Sunday.

Qudah emphasised Jordan's commitment to supporting Syria's reconstruction efforts and enhancing cooperation with Damascus, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The announcement followed a meeting of the General Assembly of the Jordanian-Syrian Joint Free Zone Company, where Jordanian and Syrian officials discussed measures to improve the zone's operations.

Key topics included supporting the Jordanian Jaber and Syrian Nassib crossings, facilitating trade and investment, and extending customs crossing hours to operate 24/7.

The meeting also focused on activating the free trade agreement between Jordan and Syria to boost trade, address challenges faced by the private sector, streamline transportation, and reduce fees for transit trucks.