Casualties Reported As Russian Forces Attack Four Districts Of Kharkiv With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Kharkiv on January 25 using drones, resulting in reported casualties.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on , according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the enemy launched strikes on Kharkiv using Molniya and Shahed drones. The Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were targeted. Three individuals sustained injuries and experienced acute stress reactions but declined hospitalization," Syniehubov said.

The strikes caused damage to over ten vehicles, the glazing of residential buildings, and windows of non-residential structures.

In the Osnovianskyi district, a Shahed drone strike at approximately 04:43 on January 26 damaged windows and roofs of 12 private homes. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this incident.