Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship Kicks Off In Baku
1/26/2025 5:10:48 AM
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship has kicked off,
Azernews reports.
Held at the Weightlifting Center in Shuvalan, the openning
ceremony commenced with the playing of the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan, followed by a moment of silence dedicated to the
martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity, as reported by Idman.
In his opening remarks, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan
Weightlifting Federation Firdovsi Umudov stressed the significance
of the championship and noted the government's strong support for
sports.
"The year 2024 was notable for our weightlifters, particularly
with Dadash Dadashbeyli winning a silver medal at the World
Championship in Manama, Bahrain. His achievement brought joy to us
all. I believe that our athletes who follow this path will continue
to improve. Competitions like this one are crucial for discovering
new talent. Participants in the championship will have the
opportunity to compete in international tournaments. I wish all the
athletes the best of luck," he said.
Furthermore, AAF presented gifts to Honored Coach Vagif Huseynov
in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the advancement
of weightlifting in Azerbaijan, celebrating his 80th birthday.
