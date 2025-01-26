عربي


Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship Kicks Off In Baku

1/26/2025 5:10:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship has kicked off, Azernews reports.

Held at the Weightlifting Center in Shuvalan, the openning ceremony commenced with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a moment of silence dedicated to the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as reported by Idman.

In his opening remarks, Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation Firdovsi Umudov stressed the significance of the championship and noted the government's strong support for sports.

"The year 2024 was notable for our weightlifters, particularly with Dadash Dadashbeyli winning a silver medal at the World Championship in Manama, Bahrain. His achievement brought joy to us all. I believe that our athletes who follow this path will continue to improve. Competitions like this one are crucial for discovering new talent. Participants in the championship will have the opportunity to compete in international tournaments. I wish all the athletes the best of luck," he said.

Furthermore, AAF presented gifts to Honored Coach Vagif Huseynov in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the advancement of weightlifting in Azerbaijan, celebrating his 80th birthday.

AzerNews

