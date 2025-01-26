Germany`s CDU announces plans to push for stricter immigration laws

(MENAFN) Germany's Christian Union (CDU) has announced plans to push for stricter immigration laws, even if it requires the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. This marks a significant shift from the policies of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, known for her more lenient approach to migration. CDU leader Friedrich Merz stated that the party will introduce immigration restrictions in the Bundestag aligned with their principles, regardless of which parties support them.



Since the AfD's formation in 2013, mainstream German parties have avoided cooperating with the right-wing group, but shifting public opinion on immigration has led to greater support for the AfD. In recent polling, the AfD is now the second-most popular party in Germany, trailing the CDU but ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats. Following a recent crime involving an Afghan migrant, AfD leader Alice Weidel offered to back the CDU’s proposed immigration measures, marking a breakthrough in the CDU's stance on collaborating with the AfD.

