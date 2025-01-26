Brilliant Brash Wins CSI5* Grand Prix Crown As Doha Tour Concludes In Grand Fashion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Scott Brash sparkled at Al Shaqab yesterday, capturing the coveted CSI5* Grand Prix (1.60m) title with a flawless display as the 2025 edition of the Doha International Equestrian Tour concluded in spectacular fashion.

The British rider delivered an outstanding performance with nine-year-old Hello Folie clocking 43.21 seconds in the jump-off on a challenging course to claim top honours in the marquee event of the third and final round.

Qatar Olympic Committee President and Chairman of Al Shaqab H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani presents the trophy to Britain's Scott Brash.

Qatar Olympic Committee President and Chairman of Al Shaqab H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani honoured the podium winners of the five-star event.

Belgium's Abdel Said, aboard Bonne Amie, finished as runner-up with a time of 45.24 seconds, while Portugal's Duarte Seabra settled for third place after posting 46.69 seconds with Dourados 2.

“She is an incredible mare, like a tiger and she likes to win in all contests. I am delighted,” Brash praised Hello Folie after winning the title as a spectacular light show wrapped up the prestigious event.

“It's an incredible arena, fantastic atmosphere and the facilities at Al Shaqab are second to none. We are privileged to be here and compete in Doha Tour,” the Briton added.

This year's edition attracted a record number of participants from across the globe, offering a total prize pool of €1.7m, and turned out to be a huge success.

“The Doha Tour has quickly established itself as one of the biggest events on the world's equestrian calendar in just its second edition,” said Abdullah Al Qashouti, Doha Tour Director of Marketing and Communications, at a post-event press conference.

Legacy and Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab Ahmed Khaled Al Hemaidi presented trophies to top six finishers of National Competition (1.00m). Khalid Jaber Dharman won the event followed by Al Qaqaa bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Naylah bint Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Hamad Jamal Alhajri and Lulya Amer A Abbas.

“Over three weeks, more than 80,000 fans attended the event at Al Shaqab, making it a resounding success. The tournament also saw the highest number of horses competing in the region.”

Tour's Sports Director Nasser Al Hajri, said:“The success is more than what we expected. We are now gearing up for more events in the coming weeks.”

“The success achieved today is the result of the tireless and professional efforts made by all the championship committees in cooperation with the various sectors,” he added.

Spain's Mariano Martinez Bastida takes a victory lap after winning the CSI3* Grand Prix.

Earlier, in a closely contested CSI3* Grand Prix (1.50m) battle, Mariano Martinez Bastida emerged victorious with a brilliant performance. The Spanish rider guided Belano Vd Wijnhoeve Z to perfection, clocking 44.19 seconds in the jump-off to edge Germany's Janne F. Meyer-Zimmermann, who finished second in 45.09 seconds with Messi Van 'T Ruytershof. South Africa's Oliver Lazarus, aboard Butterfly Ennemmel, secured third place with a time of 45.88 seconds.

Meanwhile, Millie Allen reigned supreme in the CSI5* (1.45m) after edging Italy's Emanuele Gaudiano. Riding Quick Diamant HR, the Briton clocked 58.40 seconds to clinch the title with Gaudiano, aboard Vasco 118, finishing second in 58.98 seconds. Austria's Gerfried Puck, riding Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve, secured third place in 59.86 seconds.

Qatar's Faleh Suwead Al Ajami celebrates his CSI1* Grand Prix win.

The CSI3* (1.35m) saw Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alasaker producing a commanding performance, sealing victory with eight-year-old Scoobylensky Theyss in 59.62 seconds. Egypt's Yousef Saad Elhamady, aboard Gigi Boss, finished second in 61.30 seconds while Qatar's Faleh Suwead Al Ajami secured third place after clocking 61.85 seconds with Quick Bill.

At the Longines Indoor Arena, Al Ajami shone brightly, securing the CSI1* Grand Prix (1.25m) crown with La-Fayette-W after a brilliant jump-off performance, clocking 38.17 seconds. Saudi Arabia's Fonoon Alhumaidan, aboard Underline des Marais, took second place in 38.89 seconds while fellow Qatari rider Saad Ahmed Al Saad, riding Fashion des Douits, completed the podium with a time of 39.34 seconds.

The CSI1* (1.15m) witnessed a thrilling Qatar one-two as Abdulla Khalid Al Julandani clinched the title, guiding Irschi to a perfect 33.68 seconds in the jump-off. Yaqoub Nasser Al Mass, partnering with Aphrodite S Z, secured second place with a time of 35.46 seconds followed by Saudi Arabia's Abdulmohsen Alshammari, who clocked 36.00 seconds with 10-year-old stallion Kingston.

Also, Khalid Jaber Dharman, riding Inspiration VM, prevailed in the National Competition (1.00m) with an error-free round in 61.04 seconds. Al Qaqaa Tamim Al Thani, astride Bon Suela, claimed second place after clocking 61.65 seconds, followed by Khalifa Joaan Al Thani, who partnered with Zion II to take third place.