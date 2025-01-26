30 Indian Startups Raised $250 Million In Funding Last Week

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) At least 30 startups raised $248.87 million in funding last week as the Indian startup ecosystem continues to shine due to strong fundamentals of the economy.

Out of these, five were growth-stage deals, while 24 were early-stage deals. While one startup has not given information about its funding.

According to Entrackr's report, in a growth-stage deal, building material Infra has raised $125 million in a Series F round. Agritech startup Arya has raised $30 million in debt funding from HSBC.

At the same time, industrial robotics company Ati Motors raised $20 million in a Series B round led by Walden Catalyst Ventures and NGP Capital. Apart from this, B2B e-commerce platform Aris Infra Solutions and SaaS company VuNet Systems also raised funding.

Apart from this, 24 early-stage deals have taken place in the week ending January 25. In this, companies raised funds worth $57.66 million. D2C skincare brand Deconstruct was at the forefront of early-stage funding, followed by beer brand Medusa, home service marketplace Snabbit, real estate document search platform Landeed, agritech startup KisanKonnect, deeptech CapGrid.

Meanwhile, fintech startup Spare8 has also raised funding, however, the amount was not disclosed.

Analysis of city-wise funding data shows that between January 20 and 25, Bengaluru-based startup eight startups raised funds. After this, seven from Delhi-NCR, five from Mumbai, and two each from Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar have been successful in raising funding.

During this period, the market has seen some big acquisitions. Hatsun Agro acquired dairy startup Milk Mantra. While, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) purchased a 90.5 per cent stake in D2C skincare brand Minimalist for about $350 million (Rs 2,955 crore), Singapore-based PE (Private Equity) firm Everstone buying a majority stake in SaaS company Wingify for $200 million.