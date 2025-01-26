NBO Named Best Bank For Digital Banking Services In Oman 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 26 January 2025, Muscat, Oman – National of Oman (NBO) has been named Best Bank for Digital Services in Oman 2024 by the Global Banking and Finance Review. This prestigious accolade highlights NBO's commitment to delivering pioneering digital banking solutions and underscores its dedication to enhancing customer experiences through innovation, advanced technologies, and a customer-centric approach.

To simplify the customer experience digitally, NBO has introduced a range of innovative digital services. These include digital onboarding, allowing customers to open accounts seamlessly through the app, and a hassle-free digital credit card application service available to both NBO and non-NBO customers. This service complies with KYC requirements, eligibility criteria, and utilizes digital signatures in line with Central Bank of Oman guidelines. Additionally, NBO has enhanced its app with e-KYC functionality, enabling existing customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details directly, improving efficiency and eliminating the need for branch visits.

Another notable addition to NBO's digital offerings is the introduction of Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet, and Garmin Pay. These advanced digital payment solutions provide customers with secure, contactless payment options, elevating the overall payment experience.

Additionally, the introduction of Digital Corners across 12 locations, including Oman's first at the head office in Al Azaiba, has further enhanced convenience. These Digital Corners offer round-the-clock services such as account openings, debit card issuance, and cash and cheque transactions. A key highlight was the launch of the first-of-its-kind Eid note dispensing machines across five locations in Oman, further demonstrating its commitment to providing a seamless digital banking experience.

NBO Muzn Islamic Banking offers a seamless digital onboarding experience through the Muzn app, ensuring high levels of reliability and security with advanced digital verification features. In addition, Muzn provides convenient payment options through Apple Pay and Samsung Wallet. For businesses, Muzn Islamic Banking delivers Shari'a-compliant Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) services designed to streamline financial operations. The platform supports local and international remittances, utility payments, a Wage Protection System for efficient salary transfers, and bulk payment functionality to handle large-scale transactions with ease.

NBO's award-winning Corporate Internet Banking (CIB) platform empowers corporate customers with instant multi-currency transactions, real-time account updates, and seamless integration for high-volume B2B payments. With Straight-Through-Processing and advanced security features like two-factor authentication, the platform ensures efficient and secure digital banking. Moreover, the Online Trade Portal simplifies trade product transactions, including Letters of Credit, Guarantees, and Loans Against Trust Receipts, providing real-time updates on transaction statuses and balances.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, NBO has launched NBO Fintech Accelerator Programme and NBO Hackathon to support Oman's economic growth, innovation, and economic diversification by nurturing start-ups and promoting sustainable business growth. The programme fosters the fintech sector, reduces reliance on traditional industries, and stimulates entrepreneurship through resources, mentorship, and financing. It also generates job opportunities and positions the region as a hub for innovation and technology, attracting foreign investment.







As a pioneer in digital banking, NBO remains committed to evolving its services to meet customer needs and fostering Oman's tech and entrepreneurial landscape. Comprehensive details on NBO's accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at , directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.



