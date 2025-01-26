Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's Film Sees Another Uptick In Earnings On Sunday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sky Force Collection Day 3 : Akshay Kumar's aerial action thriller is on a winning streak. On Sunday, it saw another jump in earnings, a day after it made a massive gain of 79.59 per cent.

On Sunday, a holiday coinciding with Republic Day celebrations , the Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya saw a 25 per cent uptick in its already inflated from Saturday.

According to tracker Sacnilk, Sky Force owes its uptick in earnings to the big discount the makers are offering on ticket bookings.

Akshay Kumar's action thriller, Sky Force , witnessed a good opening weekend as the movie ₹27.5 crore on its third day in theatres. According to Sacnilk data, this was roughly 25% more than what it earned on Saturday.

With this, the film has minted a total of ₹61.75 crore in three days.

Sky Force: Heavily discounted tickets

The industry tracker said Sky Force might not have been able to collect this much money with regular ticket prices from the opening day.

However, it highlighted that heavily discounted ticket prices are not a good long-term plan, even if they have worked in favour of movies, attracting an audience in large numbers and spreading word of mouth.

The movie's weekend collection indicates that it has managed to draw moviegoers' attention, but its real test will begin on Monday.

A good hold during working days, possibly with positive word of mouth, will put the movie in the best position to score a success, Sacnilk said.