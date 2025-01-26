Coldplay Singer Chris Martin's Four-Word Reply To Sachin Tendulkar On Mumbai Event Invitation: '100% I Am...' Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay Chris Martin won millions of hearts with his spectacular performances at Ahmedabad and Mumbai concerts. Amid jam-packed schedule for his nearly 10-day-India visit, the British singer didn't miss the chance to meet his old friend Sachin Tendulkar.

Chris Martin joined the legendary cricketer at an event celebrating five years of Sachin Tendulkar Foundation in Mumbai on January 22. In a shared by StarSports on Instagram, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulka shed light on how Chris Martin reacted to his invitation for Sachin Tendulkar Foundation's five years celebration.

“When I message Chris that we are planning to do something like this. Would you be okay to come, just as a friend. His instant response was '100% I am there',” Sachin Tendulkar can be heard as saying in the video.

“You tell me where I need to come and for how long. I will sit wherever you want me” Tendulkar recalled Chris Martin as saying.

The former Rajya Sabha member also praised the energy of the British boyband in its concert. Tendulkar also expressed his wish to attend all the concerts of Coldplay across the world. Tendulkar cherished the friendship he has with Chris Martin ever since he first met him in 2016.

“We have been friends since we met in 2016. Wherever he is performing, I would love to go and experience that. The energy they create inside the stadium is just incredible. Loved their music,” Tendulkar said in the video.

Coldplay wrapped up its India-leg of 'Music of the Spheres tour' after performing in Ahmedabad on January 26. Earlier, the band had performed in Mumbai on January 18,19 and 21. The Republic Day special Coldplay concert was livestreamed on Disney Hotstar on January 26. During his last concert, Martin delighted his fans by singing 'Vande Mataram'. He also greeted his fans a“Happy Republic Day” in Hindi.