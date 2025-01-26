Hamas Rejects Trump's Relocation Proposal For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 27 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas, yesterday, rejected U.S. President, Donald Trump's proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan.

In a press statement, Hamas described the plan as an“aggressive scheme,” aimed at displacing Palestinians and undermining their national cause.

Hamas said, the Palestinian people, who have endured“genocide and forced displacement” by the“Israeli occupation, particularly in northern Gaza, remain committed to their land and historical rights.”

“The Palestinians will not accept any plans that seek to uproot or displace them,” Hamas said.

Hamas also called on the U.S. administration to cease its support for Israeli policies, that infringe on Palestinian rights.

Hamas appealed to Arab and Islamic nations, especially Egypt and Jordan, to reaffirm their opposition to the displacement of Palestinians, and support their resilience by assisting in rebuilding Gaza and strengthening their presence on their land.– NNN-WAFA