Israel, Hamas Reach Deal To Free 6 More Hostages, Trump Says He Wants To 'Clean Out' Gaza

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Monday that a deal was reached with Hamas to release another six hostages and that Palestinians could begin returning to the north of the war-battered Gaza Strip.

As per the deal, six of the captives are set to be released by the end of this week - three on Thursday and three on Saturday. "Hamas has backtracked and will carry out an additional phase of releasing hostages this Thursday," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister posted on X early Monday, "In parallel, Israel has received from Hamas a list that includes the status of all of the hostages due to be released in the first stage. Under these agreements, Israel will – from tomorrow morning – allow the passage of Gazans to the northern Strip."

"In this phase, the civilian Arbel Yehud, the soldier Agam Berger and an additional hostage will be released. In accordance with the agreement, three additional hostages will be released this Saturday," Netanyahu added.

The Prime Minister, however, warned that "Israel will not tolerate any violation of the agreement. We will continue to act for the return of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased."

Gaza ceasefire

During the first phase of the Gaza truce, 33 hostages are supposed to be freed in staggered releases over six weeks in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The most recent swap saw four Israeli women hostages, all soldiers, and 200 prisoners, nearly all Palestinian, released Saturday -- the second such exchange during the fragile truce entering its second week.