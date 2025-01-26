Ukrainian Forces Destroy Hidden Russian Tank With FPV Drone In Pokrovsk Sector
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces destroyed a concealed Russian tank in the Pokrovsk sector using a first-person-view (FPV) drone.
The Khortytsia Group of Forces shared the news on Telegram , along with a video documenting the strike, according to Ukrinform.
"In the Pokrovsk sector, a well-aimed strike by our pilots using an FPV drone resulted in the epic detonation of a hidden Russian tank," the video description stated.
