Ukrainian Forces Destroy Hidden Russian Tank With FPV Drone In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces destroyed a concealed Russian tank in the Pokrovsk sector using a first-person-view (FPV) drone.

The Khortytsia Group of Forces shared the news on Telegram , along with a documenting the strike, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, a well-aimed strike by our pilots using an FPV drone resulted in the epic detonation of a hidden Russian tank," the video description stated.