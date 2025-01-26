Good News Mumbaikars! North Channel Bridge To Cut Bandra-Marine Drive Travel Time To 10 Minutes! Opens Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated the North Bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and the Worli-Bandra Sea on Sunday and describing it as a milestone that will“herald a new era of connectivity” for the city.

The bow-string arch bridge will become operational for vehicular traffic on January 27, reducing the time between Bandra and Marine Drive and vice versa to just 10 minutes.

Also Read: Torres Ponzi scam in Mumbai: Platinum Hern CEO Tausif Riyaz arrested from Lonavala hote

“With 94 per cent of the work completed, the coastal road will be fully open to Mumbaikars upon the completion of the Prabhadevi connector in February,” he said.

“The coastal road milestone is a new era of connectivity for Mumbai. It will significantly reduce travel time for Mumbaikars and provide much-needed relief from pollution,” he said.

After the inauguration, interacting with the media, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the constriction of a 70-hectare park, as reported by ANI.

Also Read: 'Failed to notice a simple...': How Mumbai Police's error cost the wrong 'Saif Ali Khan attacker' his job, wedding

“A 70-hectare park will be built here. The file for 120 acres of land of Mahalaxmi Race Course has been opened, the agreement has been done... The special thing is that a 300-acre world-class central park will be built here, a big oxygen park which the people of Mumbai need. This will reduce Mumbai's pollution. People will get facilities... This is a big gift for our Mumbaikars on Republic Day,” he said.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha were present on the occasion.“I appreciate all the officers, engineers, employees of the BMC, contractors, and construction workers involved in successfully completing the coastal road project. Your dedication and hard work have made this possible,” he said.