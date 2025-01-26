Three Story Building Collapses In Turkiye's Central Konya Province

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A three-story building collapsed Friday in the central Konya province of Turkiye, triggering an extensive search and rescue operation, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .

The collapse occurred in the Selcuklu district where witnesses immediately reported the collapse to authorities, prompting the deployment of teams from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and emergency services.

Search and rescue efforts began after reports that may be trapped under the debris. Authorities urged bystanders to remain silent to facilitate operations.

After seven hours of work, three people were rescued. The injured were transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Meanwhile, a body of a woman was retrieved from the rubble, and efforts to recover another person who remains trapped under the rubble are ongoing.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that response teams included 99 personnel and 27 vehicles from AFAD directorates, 120 firefighters, police units and health care teams.

“The call was received by the 112 Emergency Call Center at 8:05 p.m (1705GMT) and AFAD teams reached the site by 8:15 p.m. (1715GMT),” Yerlikaya wrote on X.

He added that additional AFAD teams from neighboring provinces, including Ankara, Eskisehir, Antalya and Mersin, had been dispatched.

AFAD confirmed the deployment of 200 personnel from the rescue team, police, fire, and health care units, with additional support from nearby provinces.“We are monitoring developments closely,” it said.

Konya Metropolitan Mayor Ugur Ibrahim Altay confirmed the building was licensed but not included in urban renewal projects.

He said there were 14 apartments in the building, 12 of which were reportedly vacant.“Search and rescue operations continue. We hope for good news and ask for prayers,” Altay wrote on X.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, already in Konya for meetings, visited the site and emphasized the priority of search and rescue.

“Our primary goal is to save lives. All necessary resources are being deployed,” he said.

Muhammed Veli Kahya, 22, recounted the harrowing moments leading up to the collapse.“My wife called, saying the building was shaking. I rushed home and helped evacuate neighbors.

"Just as I stepped outside, the building collapsed before my eyes,” said Kahya.