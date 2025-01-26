Auto Class Cars Officially Launches Exceptional Mid-Size SUV MG HS In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Auto Class Cars, the authorised general distributor for MG in Qatar, revealed the new MG HS, in Qatar, in a special ceremony held at MG Qatar showroom in Lusail.

The new MG HS unveiling took place in the presence of Frank Zauner, General Manager, Zaher Janbieh General Sales Manager, and Ahmad Firoozi, Marketing Manager at Auto Class Cars, alongside distinguished guests, and representatives of media.

The new MG HS brings a bold new vision to the segment, building further on its international success. It is an exceptional mid-size SUV that redefines style, performance and technology in the sector. Building on the success of the first-generation MG HS, which was voted Middle East Car of the Year by a panel of industry experts in 2020, the new model is now available at Qatar at Auto Class Cars, in MG Qatar showrooms on Salwa Road and in Lusail.

Frank Zauner, General Manager, Auto Class Cars said:“We are proud to present the new MG HS-a mid-size SUV that redefines style, performance, and technology in its segment. This launch represents the next chapter in our mission to elevate the driving experience and set new benchmarks in the automotive industry. Today's reveal of the new MG HS resembles a beginning of another successful year, following a remarkable year, during which we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the MG brand, achieved several milestone accomplishments, launched new vehicles, and inaugurated this very showroom."

"We gather once again to continue this journey of success for Auto Class Cars with the launch of the new MG HS. Auto Class Cars is steadfast in its commitment to delivering the latest and most innovative products from the MG brand to our valued customers in Qatar, consistently meeting their expectations and demands”.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, remarked:“The new MG HS represents the next step in our journey to redefine the mid-size SUV experience. Designed with the needs of young, ambitious drivers in mind, it combines passion, power, and practicality. If buyers are looking for a reliable SUV which is both sporty and stylish, the MG HS delivers on all fronts, making it a game-changer in the segment.”