Egypt Rejects Displacing Palestinians From Their Homeland

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jan 27 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt rejected, yesterday, any infringement on the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their displacement from their lands, the Egyptian Foreign said in a statement.

The ministry firmly rejects any actions that infringe upon these rights, including settlement expansion, land annexation, and the forced displacement of Palestinians, the statement said.

It also condemns policies aimed at transferring or uprooting Palestinians from their land, whether temporarily or permanently, as these actions destabilise the region and hinder the prospects for peace, it said.

It stresses Egypt's unwavering commitment to the constants and determinants of the Palestinian issue's political settlement, and its continued support for the steadfastness of the Palestinians on their land, and their adherence to their legitimate rights.

The Palestinian issue remains central to the Middle East, it said, adding that, delaying its resolution, ending the occupation, and restoring the Palestinian people's usurped rights fuels regional instability.

It calls upon the international community to actively work towards implementing the two-state solution, including the establishment of a Palestinian state on its entire national territory, encompassing both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, under international legitimacy resolutions and the 1967 borders.

The statement came after U.S. President, Donald Trump, proposed on Saturday to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan.– NNN-MENA