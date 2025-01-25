Qatardebate, New York Times Collaborate For 4Th Davos Debates

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarDebate, affiliated with the Qatar Foundation for Education, Research, and Community Development (QF), organised the fourth edition of the Davos Debates in collaboration with the New York Times along with the World Economic Forum.

The event featured New York Times international president Stephen Johnson and QatarDebate Centre programme management director Abdulrahman al-Subaie.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, al-Subaie praised the New York Times's role in supporting constructive dialogue.

He said that dialogue is a fundamental pillar for exchanging ideas and building bridges of co-operation between cultures and generations.

This edition of the Davos Debates is focused on the global leadership of the US, including its ability to maintain its leadership role in light of geopolitical and environmental transformations, its role as a defender of democracy and human rights, its future as a superpower in light of current challenges and the possibility of the emergence of leadership alternatives that contribute to achieving global balance.

The event witnessed the participation of a group of decision-makers and international experts, where the discussion was moderated by New York Times climate management correspondent David Giles, and head of the international section of the newspaper, Stephen Dunbar-Johnson.

The jury featured eminent personalities, including climate activist and president of the Association of Fulani Women and Indigenous Peoples Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, De-Vex editor-in-chief and expert on international business Raj Kumar, and president of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) Michael Froman.

Opinions were mixed on the continuation of American leadership.

The supporting team, which included prominent figures such as BSR chief executive Aron Cramer, risk management consultant Ashley Hunter, Human Rights Watch (HRW) executive director Tirana Hassan, and climate activist Luisa Neubauer, stressed that the US still has the qualifications to maintain its global leadership, noting its importance in addressing global challenges, such as climate change, counter-terrorism, and the stability of the international system.

In contrast, the opposing team, which included Amnesty International secretary-general Agnès Callamard, Dartmouth University president Sian Leah Beilock, Oy Institute founder and director Kamila Camilo, and special adviser to former US president Joe, Biden Jeff Nussbaum, considered that the American leadership has lost a lot of credibility as a result of its failures to adhere to the values it claims to defend, such as democracy and human rights.

The opposition pointed out that the internal and foreign policies of the US have weakened international confidence in it, which necessitates giving the opportunity to other countries more compatible with the current challenges to provide leadership alternatives that enhance the global balance.

QatarDebate continues its efforts to promote a culture of dialogue through innovative platforms that contribute to the development of strategic thinking and creative solutions to future challenges.

These platforms include Doha Forum-Youth Edition, Youth Summit, and Oasis of Dialogue. – QNA

