Why Camila Cabello Performed To Near-Empty Arena In Awkward Viral Photo?

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello seems to have walked into troubled waters as her recent picture has gone which shows her performing to a near-empty arena.

The singer, 27, has come under criticism after the image was posted onto X, formerly known as Twitter, reports co'.

The image sees Camila with her back to the camera facing a sparse audience as she kneels on the stage and performs. In the background audience members can be seen watching on as they stand immediately in front of the stage, but various seats in the stalls are empty.

As per co', the photo is understood to have been taken at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, January 19.

A source has made it clear to the Mirror that the show was a corporate gig and only a few tickets were made available to the public as tickets were reserved for sponsors. "The tickets that were made available sold out", a source has told us.

The insider added half the seats weren't used as "that wasn't the intention of this show or what they wanted". The event saw Camila headline one evening of a travelling music festival, AT&T Playoff Playlist Live.

The two day event saw Lil Wayne headline the day before while Gucci Mane, Muni Long and 2 Chainz also performed on the Saturday. Meanwhile Camila headlined the Sunday performance as Myles Smith and Knox also performed.

An insider told the DailyMail that the performance was a "corporate event" and "only a small amount of tickets were on sale and those sold out". It's understood the remaining seats were given to sponsors.

The singer shared news of her performance as she posted a photo of the promotional poster for the event on X and added: "atlanta come see me january 19 at #ATTPlaylistLive during @CFBPlayoff with @MylesSmithUK and @musicbyknox! more info at #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship".