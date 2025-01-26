Jordan's Oil, Jewellery, Grain Imports Declined In First 11 Months Of 2024 -Dos

DoS says that the Kingdom's total exports increased by 5.2 per cent in the first 11 months of 2024, reaching JD8.619 billion, compared to JD8.195 billion in the corresponding period of 2023 (File photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Kingdom's imports of oil and its derivatives, jewellery, electrical appliances and grains, during the first 11 months of 2024, has dropped down as reported by Department of Statistics (DoS) on Saturday.

Foreign trade data issued by the DoS showed a decline in the Kingdom's imports during the January-November period for both crude oil and its derivatives by 8.6 per cent, amounting for JD2.471 billion, compared to JD2.704 billion in 2023. While, Jordan's grain imports went down by 18.0 per cent, reaching JD619 million, against JD755 million for the same period in 2023.

As for ornaments and jewellery, their imports decreased by 12.2 per cent, reaching JD1.054 billion, compared to JD1.2 billion for the same comparison period, while imports of electrical appliances plunged by 0.6 per cent, recording JD871 million, compared to JD876 million in 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

At the same time, the Kingdom's imports increased for both vehicles and bicycles by 4.5 per cent to reach JD1.526 billion, compared to JD1.460 billion in 2023.

The DoS said imports of machine tools dropped by 15.2 per cent to reach JD1.192 billion, compared to JD1.035 for the same period in 2023.

The total value of the Kingdom's imports recorded an increase until the end of November 2024, by 1.8 per cent to reach JD17.285 billion, compared to JD16.982 billion for the same period in 2023, according to the DoS figures.