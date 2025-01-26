King Congratulates President Trump On Inauguration
1/26/2025 2:10:20 PM
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah spoke by phone on Saturday with US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on his inauguration and wishing him success. His Majesty expressed Jordan's keenness to advance the strong ties and strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, and expand prospects for cooperation across all fields, according to a Royal Court statement. The King stressed the pivotal role of the United States in pushing all sides to work towards achieving peace, security, and stability for all in the region, the statement said.
