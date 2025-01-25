TN Govt, DMK To Not Attend Guv's R-Day 'At Home' Reception

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu has announced its decision to boycott the Republic Day tea party to be hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan on January 26.

This move comes as a protest against the Governor's alleged actions, which the ruling government claims are obstructive to its functioning.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by Chief M.K. Stalin, stated that no party representatives would attend the Republic Day event. Several other parties, including Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Left-wing parties, have also declared their decision to skip the reception.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko accused the Governor of undermining the state government from the day he assumed office.

He criticised R.N. Ravi for withholding assent to bills passed by the Legislative Assembly and claimed that the Governor was pushing a Hindutva agenda, which he said goes against the principles of the Constitution.

Vaiko said: "MDMK has been demanding the removal of R.N. Ravi as Governor. He has continuously functioned as an agent of Hindutva principles and trampled upon constitutional norms."

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai also accused the Governor of acting against the interests of the state and its people.

In a social media post, he highlighted the delay in appointing Vice-Chancellors for state universities and criticized Ravi for refusing to approve bills passed by the Legislative Assembly.

Condemning the Governor's actions, Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary P. Shanmugam said: "The Governor has disrespected the Constitution, cooperative federalism, and the authority of the Legislative Assembly. He has lost the moral qualification to continue as the Governor of Tamil Nadu."

The VCK echoed similar sentiments, emphasising that the Governor's actions threaten the autonomy of the state.

In a surprising political twist, the Raj Bhavan extended an invitation to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and actor Vijay to attend the reception.

While invitations have been sent to leaders of various political parties, Vijay's potential attendance has sparked speculation. It remains unclear whether the actor will participate in the event.

It is customary for the Governor to host a tea party at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day.

However, the relationship between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R.N. Ravi has been contentious. Despite this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his cabinet colleagues attended the Independence Day reception hosted by the Governor on August 15, 2024, as part of the national celebrations.