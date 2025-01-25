'Election Year': Leaders Will Visit Bihar, Make Promises & Return Back, Says Tejashwi Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 25 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that 2025 being the election year, the leaders will visit Bihar, make promises and then return back, leaving people without fulfilling their promises.

"This is an election year in Bihar, and hence they (leaders from Delhi) would jump here every time. But they have nothing to do with the people of this state. They will come, make promises, and return. They cannot do anything for Bihar," Yadav said.

Prime Narendra Modi will also visit Bhagalpur in Bihar on February 24. However, the state's LoP has also criticised PM Modi, terming his visit as 'a politically motivated move.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Bhagalpur on February 24, where he is expected to release an instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This announcement was made during an agriculture review meeting chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday.

He also questioned the Central government's commitment to the state, highlighting its long-standing demand for special status.

"I want to ask them (Central government) why they have not given special status to Bihar. They will make big promises and then forget them all after the election. They don't believe in work but only in staying in power by misleading people with false promises and assurances," he said.

Yadav also launched sharp criticisms against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of negligence and a lack of leadership in maintaining governance and protocol in the state.

Referring to an incident involving the country's Vice President, Yadav said Nitish Kumar has lost his“consciousness”, adding that he even forgot the protocol to receive the Vice President.

“The Vice President came to Patna yesterday, and Kumar did not go to the airport to receive him,” he said.

He further criticised the Nitish Kumar government for failing to control law and order in the state. Reacting to the surrender of former MLA Anant Singh, Yadav dismissed the action as superficial.

"Such an action is just an eyewash. All these people will soon be released from jail. Nitish Kumar is unable to control the law and order situation in Bihar," he said.