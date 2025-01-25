Only Maximum Economic And Military Pressure Will Work With Russia Sybiha

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has stated that excessive caution and appeasement are ineffective strategies in dealing with Russia, emphasizing that only economic and military pressure can force Moscow toward peace.

Sybiha said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Excessive caution, 'escalation management,' and appeasement are all weak strategies that have never worked with Moscow. Only peace through strength -- maximum economic and military pressure -- will work," Sybiha wrote.

According to him, "goodwill" in Moscow can be generated by "superior firepower" and "crushing sanctions."

Sybiha also welcomed recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about his willingness to pressure Russia into making peace, while underscoring Ukraine's need for greater U.S. involvement to compel Moscow to negotiate.

On January 22, Trump expressed his affection for the Russian people and his reluctance to harm the Russian Federation but acknowledged he would have no choice but to impose "high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions" on Russian goods if Moscow refuses to agree to a peace deal in Ukraine.