German journalist says bad words during Trump’s swearing-in address

(MENAFN) A German news had to briefly pause its broadcast of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday after a freelance interpreter was overheard criticizing the US president’s speech. The footage, which quickly spread on social media, shows the interpreter, providing a German voice-over for Trump’s address, calling the speech “Scheiss” (a derogatory term). The interpreter, who appeared unaware his microphone was still on, also remarked, “Tell me, how long did you want to stay with this s**t?”



The Phoenix channel, jointly operated by ARD and ZDF, issued an apology, explaining that the incident was due to a technical glitch that made the communication between the interpreter and director audible. The channel clarified that the remarks did not reflect the broadcaster's views and emphasized the high pressure under which interpreters work during major events. Despite the lapse, the station assured viewers that the interpreters are highly experienced professionals.



