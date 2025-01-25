African Union voices remarks on US abandoning from WHO

(MENAFN) Moussa Faki Mahamat, a senior official of the African Union, has voiced his “dismay” over the US decision to withdraw from the World Organization (WHO). He expressed concerns about the future of leadership and funding within the organization and urged the US to reconsider its exit, stressing the WHO's critical role in global public health security.



Mahamat reminded that the US has historically supported health initiatives such as the Africa Centers for Control and Prevention and that the WHO is vital in tackling global health challenges.



The withdrawal, signed by President Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration, was based on accusations that the WHO mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic and that the US was unfairly burdened with payments. Trump's administration had previously begun the process, which was later reversed by President Joe Biden.



This decision comes as Africa faces various health crises, such as outbreaks of the mpox and Marburg viruses, highlighting the continued importance of international health cooperation.



