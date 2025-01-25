Roam Launches Lunar New Year Pilot“Burning” Pools: Convert Roam Points Into $ROAM Tokens Pre-TGE

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Vancouver, Canada, January 25th, 2025, Chainwire

Roam , a pioneer of decentralized wireless networks, has launched Pilot“Burning” Pools, which is designed to help users experience and get familiar with the“burning” process before TGE. To commemorate the Lunar New Year, users can join the pilot event from January 24th, 10:00 AM (UTC) until the TGE, providing an exclusive opportunity to obtain $ROAM tokens.

Maximizing $ROAM Rewards with Pilot“Burning” Pools

The pilot“burning” pool is a beta feature within the Roam App that enables users to convert their Roam Points into $ROAM tokens. Once the conversion is completed, the corresponding Roam Points are removed from circulation, and users receive $ROAM tokens. The conversion rate for each cycle is dynamic, determined by the total number of points submitted and the tokens allocated for that period, meaning the rate may vary over time.

The Roam Pilot“Burning” Pool operates in cycles, each lasting 1,000 seconds. Users can choose a minimum of 10 cycles, with the option to select up to 1,000 cycles. Once a cycle is selected, Roam Points are locked for that period and cannot be unlocked earlier. Users can only join the next available cycle once the current one ends.

Roam has created three distinct“burning” pools, each designed to cater to different types of users:

: Open to all Roam users, this pool allows participants to convert Roam Points into $ROAM tokens. Roam Points can be accumulated by completing various quests within the Roam App.: This pool is reserved for Roam miner owners, including users of the Rainier MAX60, Baker MAX30, or MetaBlox OG devices. It enables participants to convert Roam Points earned through mining activities, miner registration, or Check-Ins performed at their registered miner locations. The Miner Pool offers conversion rates specific to miner participants.: Tailored for users who collect Roam stickers through app activities, such as Wi-Fi node validation and Check-Ins. Stickers are assigned different rarities, with higher rarity stickers corresponding to greater Roam Point values.

How Tokens Are Calculated

The calculation of $ROAM tokens follows a simple formula:

(Total tokens released in this cycle) ÷ (Total Roam Points converted in this cycle) × (Your Roam Points converted)

For example:



Cycle 1: User A converts 1,000 Roam Points, while User B converts 2,000 Roam Points, bringing the total to 3,000 points. With 30 $ROAM tokens allocated for the cycle, User A and User B receive token allocations proportionate to their contributions-10 tokens and 20 tokens, respectively. Cycle 2: User C enters the pool, converting 3,000 Roam Points, increasing the total converted points to 6,000. With the same allocation of 30 $ROAM tokens, the distribution adjusts accordingly: User A receives 5 tokens, User B receives 10 tokens, and User C receives 15 tokens.

This demonstrates how rewards are distributed proportionally based on user participation, highlighting the dynamic nature of the allocation process. Participants may benefit from understanding the timing and scale of contributions to align with their goals effectively.

Optimizing Participation in the $ROAM Token Conversion Process

Participants can approach the $ROAM token conversion process strategically by considering several factors:



Timing and Participation Dynamics: Conversion rates are influenced by the timing of contributions and the number of participants in each cycle. Monitoring these factors can help participants make informed decisions about when to engage in the process.

Cycle Selection: Different cycles offer varying levels of predictability. Shorter cycles may involve more frequent adjustments, while longer cycles could provide a steadier conversion environment. Selecting a cycle that aligns with individual preferences and objectives may enhance the overall experience. Earning Additional Points: Roam Points can be earned through app-based activities, miner deployment, and optimizing existing miners. Maintaining consistent engagement in these activities contributes to increased participation opportunities.

Participation in the Pilot“Burning” Pools

Engagement in the pilot“burning” pools involves several steps:

Access to the Roam App is required to create an account.Roam Points and Stickers can be collected through various app activities or by utilizing a Roam miner.The event page within the app provides details about the available options for participation.Users may explore different“Burning” Pools (General, Miner, or Sticker) and review available cycle durations.Once a cycle is selected, the associated Roam Points are locked for the specified period.Following the Token Generation Event (TGE), participants may review their token distribution.

Key Details About the Pilot“Burning” Pools



Minimum Roam Points Requirement: A minimum of 500 Roam Points is needed to engage with any of the three available pools.

Roam Points Lock-In Period: Roam Points must remain locked for 48 hours (based on UTC 00:00) before they are eligible for conversion.

Irreversible Process: Once a cycle begins, the process is finalized and cannot be altered.

Token Distribution: $ROAM tokens associated with the conversion process will become accessible after the Token Generation Event (TGE). Token Allocation Variability: The final $ROAM allocation may differ from initial estimates, as token distribution depends on the total number of participants and the conversion rate within a specific cycle.

The Roam Pilot“Burning” Pools introduce a framework for converting Roam Points into $ROAM tokens, offering participants an opportunity to engage with one of three pools-General, Miner, or Sticker. These pools provide a mechanism for contributing to the Roam network while participating in its ecosystem. The timing and unique dynamics of each pool play a role in shaping the overall experience.

The pilot phase is set to run from January 24th, 10:00 AM (UTC), until the Token Generation Event (TGE), coinciding with Lunar New Year celebrations. This period represents an important development for the platform, allowing participants to observe and engage with the burning process as part of the lead-up to the TGE.

About Roam

Roam is focused on building a global, decentralized wireless network that provides seamless, secure connectivity for individuals and smart devices, whether stationary or mobile. Through a blockchain-based credential infrastructure, Roam has supported the adoption of WiFi OpenRoaming among small and medium-sized businesses.

As highlighted in Messari's 2024 State of DePIN report, Roam is recognized as the fourth-largest DePIN project globally, with a network of over 1.5 million nodes spanning 200 countries and a user base of 2.5 million registered app users. The network also enables access to free eSIM data through participation in activities such as building and validating WiFi nodes, demonstrating Roam's role in advancing adoption within the DePIN sector.

