US To Go After Taliban Leaders With 'Bigger Than Bin Laden' Bounty If More American Hostages Confirmed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, made a strong statement regarding American hostages allegedly held by the Taliban, warning the group with the prospect of a "very big bounty" on its top leaders if reports of additional hostages prove true.

Marco Rubio took to social X, where he wrote,“Just hearing the is holding more American hostages than has been reported. If this is true, we will have to immediately place a VERY BIG bounty on their top leaders, maybe even bigger than the one we had on Bin Laden.”

His statement underscores the serious concern surrounding the Taliban 's treatment of American citizens, particularly in light of previous hostage exchanges and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Hostage situation and recent swap

Rubio 's threat comes after two Americans, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, were released from Taliban captivity earlier this week. The two men were freed as part of a prisoner swap, with convicted narco-terrorist Khan Mohammed being sent to the Taliban in exchange. This deal, finalised during the final days of the Biden administration, was celebrated as a step toward bringing Americans home.

However, not all hostages have been so fortunate. Among those still in Taliban custody are George Glezmann and Mahmood Habibi.

Senate resolution for Mahmood Habibi

In a separate but related development, a Senate resolution was passed in July 2024 calling for the release of Mahmood Habibi, an American who has suffered from severe medical conditions, including facial tumors, hypertension, and malnutrition, during his captivity. The resolution highlighted the inhumane conditions that Habibi has endured.