Zelensky Appoints General Drapatyi To Lead Khortytsia Group Of Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi to lead the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of forces.

The President announced this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I ordered a strengthening of the command structure of our forces in the Donetsk region. Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi has been assigned to lead the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces. These are the most intense areas of combat,” he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said that Drapatyi will retain his authority as Commander of the Land Forces – the largest component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will help“combine the army's combat operations with the proper training of brigades.”

Russia used 1,250 glide bombs, over 750 drones and 20 missiles against Ukraine in past week –

As Ukrinform reported, following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on November 29, 2024, Zelensky announced that Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed the commander of the Land Forces.