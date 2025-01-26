Cambodia's Ruling Party Adds Four New Members To Its Standing Committee

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Jan 27 (NNN-AKP) – The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), added four additional members to its standing committee of the central committee, during an annual here yesterday, said an official statement.

The new members included Deputy Prime and Royal Palace Minister, Kuy Sophal, Senate's Second Vice President, Thun Vathana, the CPP's Cabinet Chief, Mam Sarin, and Tak Sun Y, head of the CPP Central Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education, said the statement, released at the end of the 45th of the CPP's fifth term central committee.

The convention also set out key directions and tasks for 2025, in order to boost economic growth, ensure peace, political stability, and national security, strengthen national unity, and protect independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

The convention fully supported the government's efforts, to successfully implement the first phase of the Pentagonal Strategy, aiming at ensuring economic growth, employment, equity, effectiveness, and sustainability.

“It will transform Cambodia into an upper-middle income country by 2030, and lay the foundation for achieving the Cambodia Vision 2050 of becoming a high-income nation,” the statement said.

The convention supported the government's efforts to achieve economic growth of 6.3 percent in 2025, after achieving six percent growth in 2024, the statement added.

Held at the CPP's headquarters in Phnom Penh, the two-day congress was presided over by CPP President, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and was attended by approximately 3,555 central and local delegates from across the country.

The CPP has ruled the country since 1979, and its current standing committee comprises 60 members, with its central committee consisting of 1,312 members.– NNN-AKP