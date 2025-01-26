S Korean Prosecution Indicts President Yoon On Insurrection Charge

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jan 27 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's prosecution, indicted arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol, on an insurrection charge, multiple outlets reported, yesterday.

Yoon was put on trial in custody, as the suspected ringleader of insurrection, becoming the country's first incumbent president to be formally arrested and indicted.

Yoon was accused of conspiring with former Defence Minister, Kim Yong-hyun, who had already been indicted under detention, to declare unconstitutional, illegal martial law and dispatch into the National Assembly.

After receiving Yoon's case from the anti-corruption agency, the prosecution requested Yoon's extended arrest twice for supplementary investigation, but the Seoul Central District Court repeatedly rejected it, to bring Yoon to trial as early as possible.

A warrant to keep Yoon in custody for up to 20 days, including the arrest period, was issued by another Seoul court on Jan 19.

Yoon was apprehended in the presidential office on Jan 15.

The motion to impeach Yoon was passed through the National Assembly on Dec 14 last year, and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.– NNN-YONHAP