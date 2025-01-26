76Th Republic Day Celebrations Organized At IUST
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Awantipora- On the eve of 76th Republic Day celebrations, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and technology (IUST) presided over the ceremony and unfurled the National Flag. The function was attended by officers including Finance Officer, Registrar, Deans, Controller of Examinations, Heads, Directors among others.
Prof Romshoo, in his address to the gathering said that on this day in 1950, the constitution of India came into force and established India as a Republic Democracy enshrining the values of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. He said India has achieved a unique place in the comity of nations for its contribution to science, technology, medicine and other fields. He highlighted the role of education in the prosperity of the nation and said that the new education policy of 2020, focuses on building youth that are equipped with future skills and ready to navigate the challenges of AI, Quantum computing while at the same time have a strong connection with their roots and cultural heritage. He said that 76th Republic Day is being celebrated with the theme“Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Heritage and Progress), emphasizing India's rich cultural legacy while highlighting its strides in development and urged the faculty to engage in cutting edge research on the frontiers of new age technology working to find solutions for the societal issues.
