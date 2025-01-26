Donald Trump Praises UK PM Keir Starmer's Leadership, Reveals Upcoming Phone Call With Him

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

US President Donald has spoken highly of UK Prime Sir Keir Starmer, calling him a "very good person" and praising his leadership thus far. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, "I think he's done a very good job thus far. He's represented his country in terms of his philosophy. I may not agree with his philosophy but I have a very good relationship with him."

The president also revealed that he plans to speak with Starmer over the phone in the next 24 hours, signaling ongoing communication between the two leaders. "I think we get along well," Trump added, noting the difference in their political views. "He's liberal, which is a little bit different from me, but I think he's a very good person."

Trump and Starmer's previous interactions

This isn't the first time Trump has commented on his relationship with Starmer . The two met at Trump Tower in New York in September last year, before Trump's second-term election campaign began. Additionally, Starmer and Trump have held two pre-inauguration calls, strengthening their diplomatic connection.

Trump's international trip plans

When discussing his first international trip after taking office, Trump hinted that it could be either the UK or Saudi Arabia. "Traditionally it could be UK," he said, referencing his first international visit as president during his first term. However, he noted that during his previous term, he traveled to Saudi Arabia due to favorable business agreements. "If that offer were right, I'd do that again," Trump remarked.