Ukrainian Forces Maintaining Buffer Zone In Russia To Safeguard Sumy And Kharkiv Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address, which was published on his website , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, there were numerous military briefings with commanders, as well as a conversation with Ukraine's of Defense, focused on the situation at the front, our key directions in the Donetsk region, and the areas of the Kursk operation. Soon, it will be six months of our active operations in the Kursk region aimed at protecting Ukrainian land. We are maintaining a buffer zone on Russian territory to safeguard our Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian offensives,” he said.

The President thanked all Ukrainian warriors who defend Ukrainian positions and destroy the occupiers.

“Today, I would especially like to commend the warriors of the 95th Separate Brigade for their actions in the Kursk region, as well as the warriors of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade and the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade for their effectiveness in the Pokrovsk direction. Additionally, I recognize the 24th and 100th Separate Mechanized Brigades for their heroism in the battles for Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Thank you, warriors!” Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported, 99 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops have been recorded at the front since the beginning of the day.